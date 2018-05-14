National Police week honors fallen officers

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - This week is National Police Week.

Scroll for more content...

It's a week set aside to honor those who protect and serve.

Many are showing their support for our police officers right here in Terre Haute.

Sunday night, the Terre Haute Police Department held a candlelight vigil in honor of those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice.

All to coincide with the national vigil in Washington D.C., and for local community members to show their support.

"Just showing them how much we do appreciate what they do for our community," said Chrissy John, THPD Spouse Auxiliary president.

Monday, preschoolers from Tender Moments in Terre Haute walked down Wabash Avenue. Just to deliver a handmade card to the police department.

The card reading "We know we are safe because of you".

Terre Haute Police Officer Ryan Adamson says it's little moments like these that make being an officer so special.

"When you have support from your community, from your families, that's what keeps us going. That's what keeps us motivated. That's what makes us get up in the morning and come do our job," said Adamson.

With the recent loss of Officer Rob Pitts, Adamson says the week memorializes every officer who has fallen in the line of duty.

"No matter how long it's been, no matter when the death was, you're not forgotten about. Your life was not given up in vain and we will remember it. The whole nation will remember it, from the President to the people that show up," said Adamson.

Indiana State Police Sergeant Joe Watts has been serving the Wabash Valley for many years now.

He says the relationship with the community and officers is important because we all have to work together.

"Law enforcement needs the public to do our job. They are the extra eyes and ears out there. We partner with them, we serve them," said Watts.

Watts says he's thankful for the community's support.

"The Wabash Valley is a great place to be a police officer, and we could not ask for better support here in the Valley," said Watts.

The Terre Haute Police Department's Spouse Auxiliary group will be volunteering throughout the week, serving meals and giving gifts to the officers.

They are inviting the community to get involved as well.