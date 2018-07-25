National Night Out events planned for several Wabash Valley communities

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - A 35-year tradition is set to continue all across the Wabash Valley.

We are talking about National Night Out.

It's a chance for the community to interact with police, fire, and other first responders in a non-threatening environment.

A number of communities around the Wabash Valley are hosting events.

Some of them include:

Vincennes - July 31st - Vincennes Rainbow Beach Park from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

Clinton - August 7th - Sportland Park from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m., with fireworks at 9:00 p.m.

Marshall - August 10th - downtown 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m.

Rockville - September 11th - Parke County 4-H Fairgrounds from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

Terre Haute - September 18th - Fairbanks Park from 5:30 p.m. until 8:15 p.m.

Robinson - August 7th - Robinson City Park 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.

Greene County - August 7th - Humphrey's Park in Linton from 5:00 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.