Clear

National Night Out events planned for several Wabash Valley communities

It's a chance for the community to interact with police, fire, and other first responders in a non-threatening environment.

Posted: Jul. 24, 2018 4:00 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - A 35-year tradition is set to continue all across the Wabash Valley.

Scroll for more content...

We are talking about National Night Out.

It's a chance for the community to interact with police, fire, and other first responders in a non-threatening environment.

A number of communities around the Wabash Valley are hosting events.

Some of them include:

Vincennes - July 31st - Vincennes Rainbow Beach Park from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

Clinton - August 7th - Sportland Park from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m., with fireworks at 9:00 p.m.

Marshall - August 10th - downtown 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m.

Rockville - September 11th - Parke County 4-H Fairgrounds from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

Terre Haute - September 18th - Fairbanks Park from 5:30 p.m. until 8:15 p.m.

Robinson - August 7th - Robinson City Park 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.

Greene County - August 7th - Humphrey's Park in Linton from 5:00 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 80°
Robinson
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 81°
Zionsville
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 82°
Rockville
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 80°
Casey
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 80°
Brazil
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 80°
Marshall
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 80°
Sun today, rain tomorrow.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Youth Leadership Conference

Image

Sunshine with temperatures in the mid 80's for your Wednesday

Image

Behind the Blues: Following your dreams and living the mission

Image

Jacob Harden

Image

Camp Read event

Image

The latest chapter in the Vigo County Jail study

Image

Tuesday Late Forecast

Image

Community Callout in Greene County

Image

Terre Haute Sewer project costs

Image

Behind the Blues: The Hoosier connection

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests

Image

Money raised at St. Benedict Community Festival supports missions

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"

Image

Dr. Haworth talks safety at first school board meeting as superintendent