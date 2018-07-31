Vincennes National Night Out rescheduled for Thursday

Vincennes, Ind - National Night Out has been rescheduled due to weather to Thursday August 2nd, 2018 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm according to a Vincennes Police Department press release.

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community

partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods a safer, better place to live. Together, we are making that happen. Last year was a great success with many in attendance. National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community and provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances.



National Night Out is designed to: (1) Heighten crime and drug prevention awareness; (2) Generate

support for, and participation in, local anticrime efforts; (3) Strengthen neighborhood spirit and police­community partnerships; and (4) Send a message to criminals letting them know communities are

organized and fighting back.



From 6:00 to 8:00 on Thursday August 2nd, residents in neighborhoods throughout Vincennes and

across the nation, are asked to lock their doors, turn on outside lights and spend the evening with

neighbors and police at Rainbow Beach in beautiful Gregg Park. It is a fun event for all.

There will be a lot of giveaways including: Bicycles From Bicycle Outfitters in Vincennes, Booster seats and Car seats, Door Prizes and other goodies. We also offer free hotdogs, chips, cookies, and drinks. K9 Demonstration and many area agencies on hand with information.

We will see you on the water slide.

Chief Dusty Lukin