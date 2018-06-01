TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Today is National Doughnut Day. People in Terre Haute sure do know how to celebrate.
Square Donuts was buzzing with hundreds of customers. They say this is their busiest day of the year. Workers started preparing at 11 p.m. Thursday night.
Many customers say it's a day they can’t pass up.
“We saw yesterday on social media that it was National Doughnut Day so we were like we really like donuts so we are going to get up early, even though some people may not agree, we're going to get up early and go get donuts,” said Rebecca Korff.
The tradition started in 1938. Chicago's Salvation Army was trying to bring in money during the Great Depression.
The tradition continued to evolve into what it is today!
Related Content
- National Donut Day
- "Square Pods" at Square Donuts
- National Donut Day: What's behind the cops-doughnut love fest and where to score free ones
- Fork in the Road: Wheel House Donuts
- Dunkin' Donuts pledges to ditch foam cups
- Dunkin' Donuts says goodbye to artificial dyes in its doughnuts
- Dunkin' Donuts wants to double the number of stores
- Donut shop creates Tide Pods you can safely eat
- 'Superior Donuts' becomes latest TV show to tackle immigration
- Java drinkers celebrate National Coffee Day