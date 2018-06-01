National Donut Day

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Today is National Doughnut Day. People in Terre Haute sure do know how to celebrate.

Scroll for more content...

Square Donuts was buzzing with hundreds of customers. They say this is their busiest day of the year. Workers started preparing at 11 p.m. Thursday night.

Many customers say it's a day they can’t pass up.

“We saw yesterday on social media that it was National Doughnut Day so we were like we really like donuts so we are going to get up early, even though some people may not agree, we're going to get up early and go get donuts,” said Rebecca Korff.

The tradition started in 1938. Chicago's Salvation Army was trying to bring in money during the Great Depression.

The tradition continued to evolve into what it is today!