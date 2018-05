TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Thursday is the National Day of Prayer.

People gathered for breakfast at the Red Barn on Vigo County's eastside.

The National Day of Prayer is a day some Americans turn to God to seek unity.

This observance always takes place on the first Thursday of May.

Aside from the Red Barn, there were a couple of other events in the area.

One of them took place on the steps of the Vigo County Courthouse.