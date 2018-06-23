National Brittany Dog Rescue

The Humane Society of Sullivan County is partnering with the National Brittany Rescue Group. Together they are going to great lengths to get one local dog adopted.

They are sending one of their rescue dogs all the way to Canada.

The Humane Society has full kennels after they took in almost 30 dogs a few weeks ago from Animal Control.

When Penny showed up, they didn't have enough room to house her.

Penny is a seven-year-old purebred Brittany Spaniel.

"She's very sweet, she's very social, she loves people and she loves kids especially." Julie Tow, President of the Humane Society of Sullivan County said.

The shelter poster Pennys picture on facebook trying to find a family to adopt her. They didn't get any response.

But the National Brittany Rescue Group called the shelter and told them they would take her. The National Brittany Rescue Group is a group made up of volunteers who own or know the Brittany Spaniel breed very well.

This is where Penny's journey begins.

Saturday Tow is driving Penny to Indianapolis to meet with the National Brittany Rescue Indiana Coordinator.

"She's going to stay there for a few days and then through the National Brittany Rescue she's going to Ontario."

From Indy, the Indiana Coordinator will drive her for one hour to meet with another volunteer who will drive another hour until Penny gets to Ontario.

Before she leaves Indiana though there will be a special reunion.

Penny will reunite with her sister. They lived together for 6 years before getting separated.

They will travel together to Canada where they will be put into the same foster home.

Once both dogs are ready for adoption they will be adopted as a package deal.

