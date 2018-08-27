Ranch will impact youth nationwide

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI)- A foundation of leadership is forming in Clay County. It's right in the Wabash Valley. The property is on State Road 59. It's on the outskirts of Brazil, Indiana.

Sheriffs and deputies are making Indiana Sheriff's Youth Ranch a reality. On Monday, the Indiana Department of Correction Inmates demolished three unsafe, unwanted buildings. This will make room for cabins, a peace chapel, amphitheater, and recreation areas.

"We will be able to quadruple through the ranch and the number of kids that sheriffs and deputies have been reaching over the last 39 years," Steve Minier, Interim Executive Director, Youth Ranch said.

Sheriff John Layton of Marion County says this is something he is happy to be a part of.

"We will have kids here--developing and learning to be adults that want to make a difference in their lives and others," Sheriff Layton said. "That's what it is all about."

Sheriff Layton says the project is all about the kids.

"We need to get them {kids} on the right track," he said.

Every summer, camps will focus on enhancing skills in future deputies and sheriffs. Campers will take part in outdoor activities such as a horseback riding and swimming. The camp will also help young witnesses and survivors of crime.

"The potential is so great because this will change those kids lives," Minier said, "It will change the chemistry at home in their family, it will change neighborhoods, schools, and workplaces. This is going to have an entire ripple effect."

The project costs $3.4 million. Officials say the hope is to have youth on the property by next summer.