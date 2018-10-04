TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A reckless homicide suspect is back behind bars for violating the terms of his release.
Nathan Derickson will face a judge on Friday.
Court records show Derickson was previously released on bond.
During that time, he reportedly violated the terms of his order.
LINK | 'MY SON IS DEAD AND THE PERSON THAT KILLED HIM IS ON HOUSE ARREST'
Records show that on September 18th, Derickson's drug screen sample was found to be diluted
On September 30th, Derickson reportedly failed to call-in for a possible drug screen.
The court issued a bench warrant.
LINK | TERRE HAUTE TEEN ACCUSED OF KILLING ANOTHER TEEN IN COURT FOR FAILED DRUG TEST
Derickson is facing a number of charges, including reckless homicide and maintaining a common nuisance for the shooting death of Garrett Sands in late March.
Related Content
- Nathan Derickson is back in jail, accused of violating terms of his release
- Formal charges filed against Nathan Derickson
- This Site's Terms of Service
- RJS Justice Services releases preliminary jail survey results
- Woman accused of neglecting her child to the point of death back in jail, accused of failing to report to probation...three times
- Police release photos of accused dollar store armed robbery suspect
- Indiana diocese releases names of 18 accused ex-clergy
- Potential cost and timelines released from officials in new Vigo County Jail study
- Judge: Indiana sex offender class violates US Constitution
- Bill limiting short term rental regulation approved by House