Nathan Derickson is back in jail, accused of violating terms of his release

Records show that on September 18th, Derickson's drug screen sample was found to be diluted

Posted: Oct. 4, 2018 3:19 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A reckless homicide suspect is back behind bars for violating the terms of his release.

Nathan Derickson will face a judge on Friday.

Court records show Derickson was previously released on bond.

During that time, he reportedly violated the terms of his order.

LINK | 'MY SON IS DEAD AND THE PERSON THAT KILLED HIM IS ON HOUSE ARREST'

On September 30th, Derickson reportedly failed to call-in for a possible drug screen.

The court issued a bench warrant.

LINK | TERRE HAUTE TEEN ACCUSED OF KILLING ANOTHER TEEN IN COURT FOR FAILED DRUG TEST

Derickson is facing a number of charges, including reckless homicide and maintaining a common nuisance for the shooting death of Garrett Sands in late March.

