Nassar to receive final sentence in sexual assault scandal

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (AP) - A former sports doctor already facing the rest of his life in prison will get a third and final sentence in a sexual assault scandal that involves more than 260 victims.

Larry Nassar is returning to court Monday in Eaton County, Michigan. He listened to dozens of victims last week and was almost attacked by a man whose three daughters said they were molested.

The 54-year-old Nassar pleaded guilty to penetrating girls with his hands when they sought treatment for injuries at Twistars, a gymnastics club. He worked for Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians.

Nassar recently was sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison in a separate but related case. He also was sentenced to 60 years in federal prison for child pornography crimes.

