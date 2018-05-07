Clear

Name released of suspect in shooting of Officer Pitts

The Vigo County Coroner Dr. Susan Amos released the autopsy results on the suspected shooter of Officer Pitts.

Posted: May. 7, 2018 1:05 PM
Updated: May. 7, 2018 2:43 PM

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - We now know who the man is who police say shot and killed a Terre Haute Police Officer. 

Scroll for more content...

Vigo County Coroner Dr. Susan Amos released the autopsy results on the suspected shooter of Officer Rob Pitts.

He has been identified in court documents as Christopher A. Wolfe, 21, of New Goshen. 

Wolfe died of a gunshot wound after he was exchanging gunfire with police officers Friday evening at the Garden Quarter apartment of his girlfriend, 18-year-old Lakrista Julian.

Police say it was one of those shots that struck and killed Officer Pitts.

The incident remains under investigation. 

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 54°
Robinson
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 52°
Zionsville
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 54°
Rockville
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 54°
Casey
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 59°
Brazil
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 54°
Marshall
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 54°
A pleasant night and a great Tuesday.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It