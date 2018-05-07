Name released of suspect in shooting of Officer Pitts

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - We now know who the man is who police say shot and killed a Terre Haute Police Officer.

Vigo County Coroner Dr. Susan Amos released the autopsy results on the suspected shooter of Officer Rob Pitts.

He has been identified in court documents as Christopher A. Wolfe, 21, of New Goshen.

Wolfe died of a gunshot wound after he was exchanging gunfire with police officers Friday evening at the Garden Quarter apartment of his girlfriend, 18-year-old Lakrista Julian.

Police say it was one of those shots that struck and killed Officer Pitts.

The incident remains under investigation.