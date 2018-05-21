Name of victim of fatal Friday night crash in Greene County released

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We have new information on a deadly crash that happened Friday night in Greene County.

It happened at State Road 45 and Carmichael Road.

That's where police say two vehicles hit each other head-on.

News 10 confirmed with officials that 37-year-old Jeremiah Murphy died in that crash.

He's from Springville, Indiana.

Police say three others were taken to the hospital for treatment.

They are 51-year-old Raul Ramirez, 31-year-old Kayla Faubion, and a child.

We have no updates on their conditions.

The crash remains under investigation.