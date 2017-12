TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Santa will be stopping at houses all over the world soon, and you can follow along!

It's all thanks to the NORAD Santa Tracker.

NORAD stands for North American Aerospace Defense.

Their command center answers phone calls and keeps an eye on Santa's travels.

They update this website with Santa's location.

Each year, more than 9 million people click and follow along.