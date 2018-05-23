Clear

NFL owners adopt new policy to address anthem protests

AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File)

In a sign that players were not part of the discussions, any violations of the policy would result in fines against the team

Posted: May. 23, 2018 4:00 PM
Posted By: PAUL NEWBERRY , AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — NFL owners have approved a new policy aimed at addressing the firestorm over national anthem protests, permitting players to stay in the locker room during the "The Star-Spangled Banner" but requiring them to stand if they come to the field.

Scroll for more content...

The decision was announced Wednesday by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell during the league's spring meeting in Atlanta.

In a sign that players were not part of the discussions, any violations of the policy would result in fines against the team — not the players. The NFL Players Association said it will challenge any part of the new policy that violates the collective bargaining agreement.

The owners spent several hours addressing the contentious issue — which has reached all the way to the White House.

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick began kneeling during the national anthem in 2016, a quiet but powerful protest against police brutality and racial inequities in the justice system.

Other players took up the cause.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 75°
Robinson
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 75°
Zionsville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 73°
Rockville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 75°
Casey
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 76°
Brazil
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 75°
Marshall
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 75°
A clear sky and a pleasant night.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It