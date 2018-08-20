Clear
NEW DETAILS: Police, Feds seize hundreds of guns and over 100,000 of ammo during Friday raid

Visiting nurses claim Gary Diana threatened them while they treated him.

Posted: Aug. 20, 2018 5:27 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We have new details regarding a Friday arrest where police and federal agents seized weapons and ammunition.

Visiting nurses claim Gary Diana threatened them while they treated him.

The nurses said they were there to treat him for foot wounds related to diabetes.

The nurses also told police Diana had numerous weapons and ammunition in the home.

On Friday, police found more than 200 weapons in the home, including one automatic weapon and three other possible automatic weapons.

They also took more than 100,000 lbs of ammunition and 100 lbs of black powder from the home.

Diana is currently in the Vigo County Jail on $100,000 bond.

Federal charges are also possible.

