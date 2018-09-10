Clear

NASCAR teams at IMS honor little boy who wanted race stickers to cover his casket

Racing teams at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway will honor a very special fan today who lost his battle with leukemia early this morning.

Caleb Hammond, 11, died early Monday morning surrounded by his family. His mother Holly Kempf shared the following on Facebook: “Before I was woken up being told he was getting ready to pass, he was smiling at me while I was dreaming. With my hand on his chest, I felt his last breath and a few last heart beats.”

Hammond was diagnosed with B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia when he was 9-years-old.

Last month, Hammond and his family decided to stop the painful treatments he had been undergoing at a Des Moines hospital, and he moved back home to Oskaloosa, Iowa.

He received national attention when his final wish went viral: collect enough race stickers to cover his coffin.

In just a few weeks, his family received truckloads of stickers from all over the country, including some from NASCAR and IndyCar drivers.

Hammond has loved racing since he was 2 when he started visiting his uncle at his home near the Southern Iowa Speedway in Oskaloosa.

Twelve NASCAR race cars will honor Hammond today at IMS during the Xfinity race and Brickyard 400.

Man drivers are sharing their condolences with the Hammond family this morning.

