NAACP hosts panel to talk about government

You play a vital role in your local and state government. The NAACP hosted a panel discussion on Monday night.

Posted: Feb. 5, 2018 8:27 PM
Updated: Feb. 5, 2018 10:41 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

The NAACP hosted a panel discussion on Monday night.

Bionca Gambill, a former state representative spoke at the event.

Joining Gambill was Lonnie Randolph, a state senator.

They shared information about how the government works.

They also talked about how citizens can get involved.

The NAACP hosts discussion like this throughout the year.

You can follow the group on Facebook right here.

