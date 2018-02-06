NAACP hosts panel to talk about government

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - You play a vital role in your local and state government.

The NAACP hosted a panel discussion on Monday night.

Bionca Gambill, a former state representative spoke at the event.

Joining Gambill was Lonnie Randolph, a state senator.

They shared information about how the government works.

They also talked about how citizens can get involved.

The NAACP hosts discussion like this throughout the year.

