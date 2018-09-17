'It can mean life or death for these babies.' Advanced technology helps save lives

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Technology has evolved over the years. And, it continues to grow at one local hospital.

Parents who have been in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) have probably noticed all the machines that surround them and their baby. Thanks to the latest devices, saving a tiny human looks a lot different in 2018.

When the NICU at Union Hospital opened in 1968, the intensive care unit in downtown Terre Haute for newborns used tubes to feed babies incubators.

Back then, tiny babies born far too early, rarely survived. But, a lot has changed.

"The foundation has contributed more than $1.7 million dollars to support the NICU," said Joel Harbaugh, executive director for Union Health Foundation.

The unit treats babies born early and cares for ones who require some extra attention.

Jamiee Goodman, director of maternal child services at Union Hospital, says advancements in technology have allowed them to give the care they need to premature babies.

"We get to see babies at their sickest and we get to help them get better," Goodman said. "We get to bond with their families and see what their needs are."

She says the technology in the NICU is crucial.

"It can decrease the length of stay and treatments for certain diseases or diagnoses," Goodman added. "It just kind of depends on what is going on holistically with the infant and the baby."

Specialized breathing tubes and Giraffe OmniBeds are the latest devices. Health experts say it's science designed to help tiny humans grow.

"I think that the more we study the care of newborns and the more that evidence-based practice comes out, the more technology we are able to create," Goodman said.

It's local health care transforming over the years and helping families through difficult times.

"The stories that they {families} have shared with us have just been really touching," Goodman said. "It reminds us that we all have made an impact on our community."

The hospital is celebrating 50 years of NICU miracles. You're invited to join the big celebration on October 20 from 1 – 3 p.m. in Union Hospital East Lower Level Atrium.

You can pre-order a shirt to wear to the event and proceeds will benefit the Union Health Foundation NICU fund. Order through this link.

The celebration will include honoring Dr. Conway and Dr. Scully, visiting with NICU caregivers and families, and information on what’s next for NICU care at Union Hospital.

If you are a Union Hospital NICU graduate or have a child who is a NICU graduate, please email a photo to Jennifer Harrah jharrah@uhhg.org with the year of birth.