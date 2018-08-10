Clear
'My son is dead and the person that killed him is on house arrest and I find that disturbing.' Mother of Garrett Sands demands justice for her son's death

Jayna Sullivan's son, 17-year-old Garrett Sands died at a party when Nathan Derickson allegedly pointed a gun at him and fired.

Posted: Aug. 10, 2018 10:16 PM
Updated: Aug. 10, 2018 10:48 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We have continuing coverage as a mother seeks justice for her deceased son.

On Friday, News 10 learned about protests happening at the Vigo County Courthouse.

That is where we found Jayna Sullivan.

Her son, Garrett Sands was killed earlier this year and Nathan Derickson is the main suspect in that case.

He is currently on in-home detention.

Sullivan spoke with News 10 with a message she wants everyone to hear.

"I have nothing negative to say about the prosecution at this time. I'm just wanting attention to the seriousness of my son's case."

Sullivan's son, 17-year-old Garrett Sands died at a party when Nathan Derickson allegedly pointed a gun at him and fired.

"I don't like that the person who killed my son is on house arrest," Sullivan told us on Friday.

She took that thought straight to the courthouse.

She feels the courts were too lenient on the person charged with killing her son.

LINK | FORMAL CHARGES FILED AGAINST NATHAN DERICKSON

Sullivan and her family believe the courts were too lenient on Derickson.

"My son is dead...and the person that killed him is on house arrest...and I find that disturbing," Sullivan said.

Vigo County Prosecutor Terry Modesitt told us he also wants justice.

He joined Sullivan as she read her statement to us.

Modesitt wants Sullivan, and others t know his office is working to bring the harshest punishment possible for this case if Derickson is found guilty.

"Whether someone has a particular race, whether someone has money, whether someone has money, whether someone has a position or anything like that. That doesn't come into play," Modesitt told us.

Meanwhile, Sullivan knows that she's at the beginning of a very long process.

LINK | DYLAN MORGAN'S CHARGES UPPED TO MURDER AFTER A WEEKEND SHOOTING

She told us she draws inspiration from the person who still motivates her.

"I read in the Bible where my son had underlined verses. Every verse that he had highlighted talked about being strong and courageous. So, regardless of what happens, we have to be strong through this. For him," She said.

Derickson's next court hearing is set for next month.

