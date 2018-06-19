'My heart breaks, I want them to know that there is nothing wrong with them,' Local NAACP hosts conversation on homelessness

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Inside a packed conference room, it was more than just ideas, it was the stories that brought people together.

Growing up, Donna Fullhart spent most of her teenage years homeless.

"14 was when it started and it continued up until the age of 18," she said, "There would be moments in my life, even months and months at a time, where I had a roof over my head, but at any moment, that person can say oh I have a legal tenant, so you're going to have to go now, which happened repeatedly."

Fullhart said there were times when she was living out of the back of her car and outside for long stretches of time.

"I was lucky, I stayed in school, which was kind of amazing," she said, "but I had a really wonderful guidance counselor who figured things out early on and made me a deal that as long as I showed up, did my work, kept my grades up, she wouldn't report me."

Being a teenager, Fullhart said being homeless was a scary and insecure time. She said she often felt helpless, less than, and often walked in fear of others finding out.

"Especially as young as I was and you're going through that, you never know exactly which way to turn and who to go to," she said, "I know one of my primary concerns was staying out of the system and making sure that nobody caught on to what I was going through because the last thing I wanted was to end up going to a juvenile detention center, or going into DCS or whatever else was going to happen."

Despite that time in her life, Fullhart has continued to dedicate her time helping teens going through similar situations. She works as the director of family development for WICAA Inc.

"My heart breaks," she said, "I want them to know that there is nothing wrong with them."

It's stories, like Fullhart's, that contributed to a conversation about homelessness on Monday night. The Greater Terre Haute Branch of the NAACP hosted a discussion among people and community groups at their June meeting.

Kelli Fuller works with PATH (Projects for Assistance and Transition from Homelessness) for The Hamilton Center.

"I've had people that worked all their life and had a serious illness hit them and they couldn't work," Fuller said, "Then they lost their house, they lost everything."

Fuller works with people who are living with serious mental illnesses and dual diagnosis, which she says there's been a noticeable increase.

"They have not been in treatment and they don't have the resources," she said, "So I'm bringing them in and helping them get their lives back together."

Fuller said the homeless population continues to grow in the Vigo County area. Factors like housing shortages, she says, have contributed to the numbers.

Working with the Point In Time Count, Fuller says it's only a snapshot of the work that's left to do in providing resources.

"There are a lot of really wonderful soup kitchens, and shelters, and churches that do things," she said, "but still we need as a community to speak about it, and really start to understand it and put a face to it."

While there is still work to be done, many said they left Monday's meeting with hope in providing more resources to those who desperately need them.

"We have a lot of individual resource guides and lists throughout the community, I wish we could have one big joint one that was accessible to everybody," Fullhart said, "Having some sort of a day, drop-in, type of facility. Something that'd allow people that are working through their system, whether it's couch surfing or staying with friends, access to charging stations, and gender neutral bathrooms, and secure shower stalls, laundry facilities and an address. To be able to put in applications and have an address on it, to apply to get their social security cards and things like that, and have an address on, it is so very important, and right now, our numbers really, really outweigh our supply. Just finding a way to fill those needs, I think, would be a huge first step."

Other representatives in Monday's conversation included Families By Choice, Timothy's House and others.