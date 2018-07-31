Mustang Club hosts annual fundraiser to help children with special needs

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Hot wheels will play a part in serving area kids with special needs.

The Wabash Valley Mustang Club hosted its 23rd Annual Car Show in Terre Haute.

Money raised will benefit the Covered Bridge Special Education District. Organizers said this will help out the district's Center School Program.

This year's car show was expected to bring in about 80 to 120 vehicles.