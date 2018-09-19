Music fills the air on the campus of Indiana State University

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Music filled the air on the campus of Indiana State University Wednesday night.
That's where the school of music hosted the Ambassador Brass Quintet.
ISU faculty make up the act.
They performed numbers from works like West Side Story and the Pink Panther.
The musicians even honored the Hoosier state by playing Back Home Again in Indiana.
