Mushroom hunter finds skeletal remains in Putnam County

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police are investigating after a mushroom hunter found skeletal remains found near a Putnam County lake.

On Thursday, Indiana State Police responded Van Bibber Lake area.

That is in the northwestern part of Putnam County.

Police say the mushroom hunter found the remains just before 1:00.

Investigators say they have not been able to determine the sex or age of the person.

Police are working with the coroner's office to identify the remains, using "scientific means."

Detectives are investigating the possibility this could be tied a missing person investigation from November 2016.

Officials say they believe there is no danger to the public.