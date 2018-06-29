Mural party celebrates the new addition to downtown Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute has a unique history, and a new mural in downtown Terre Haute will help to honor that history.

The Vigo County Historical Society hosted a mural party on Wednesday.

It celebrated the newly completed Coca-Cola mural.

It's on the side of the new Vigo County Historical Society building.

The mural commemorates Terre Haute's tie to the iconic Coke bottle.

The Vigo County Historical Society hopes to have the new museum open by the end of the year.