TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute has a unique history, and a new mural in downtown Terre Haute will help to honor that history.
Scroll for more content...
The Vigo County Historical Society hosted a mural party on Wednesday.
It celebrated the newly completed Coca-Cola mural.
It's on the side of the new Vigo County Historical Society building.
The mural commemorates Terre Haute's tie to the iconic Coke bottle.
The Vigo County Historical Society hopes to have the new museum open by the end of the year.
Related Content
- Mural party celebrates the new addition to downtown Terre Haute
- Terre Haute's Coke mural making big progress
- Artists wrap on a downtown mural
- Does downtown Terre Haute need parking meters?
- Lee Company expanding in downtown Terre Haute
- New restaurant opens in downtown Terre Haute
- 'Get fit' in downtown Terre Haute Friday
- Goodwill in Terre Haute celebrates 90 years
- Groups meet for networking opportunity in downtown Terre Haute
- Downtown Terre Haute gets into the Christmas spirit