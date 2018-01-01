Two injuries reported after house fire just north of Kroger on Wabash Avenue

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Multiple fire crews worked for hours at a house fire in Terre Haute on Thursday morning.

The fire was at 2617 Fenwood Avenue which is just north of Kroger on Wabash Avenue. It was first reported just before 8 a.m.

Crews had to work for hours to put the fire out as the cold temperatures were creating issues for them and preventing them from putting the fire out. No damage was reported to surrounding houses.

Officials on scene reported there were several people inside the home at the time of the fire and two people were taken to Union Hospital by ambulance. One person was then transferred by medical helicopter to an Indianapolis hospital for further treatment.

No word on their condition at this time.

A Terre Haute Arson Investigator was called to the scene, but they do not know the cause of the fire yet.

The Red Cross was requested to the scene to provide aid to the firefighters working.

News 10 will continue to follow this story and bring you the latest when information becomes available.