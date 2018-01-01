Multi-state E. coli outbreak linked to chopped romaine lettuce

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTHI) - The CDC says chopped romaine lettuce is the cause of a multi-state E. coli outbreak.

Officials say the lettuce was grown in the Yuma, Arizona, area. However, the agency says it hasn't identified a common grower, supplier, distributor or brand yet.

So far, 35 cases of E. coli illness in 11 states have been reported and linked to the outbreak. The CDC says Illinois is one of the impacted states.

Health officials warn the public to stay away from store-bought chopped romaine lettuce.

Restaurants and stores are advised not to serve or sell chopped romaine lettuce.

