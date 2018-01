ROSEDALE, Ind. (WTHI) - Multiple agencies were called to a large fire in Rosedale.

Scroll for more content...

The fire was reported before 1:45 p.m. at 81 South Main Street.

At one point crews had to shut down Main Street because of the fire. As of 4 p.m. the fire was out.

No word on what caused the fire.

News 10 will continue to follow this story and bring you the latest when information becomes available.