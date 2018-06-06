Moving Day (s): Vigo County Historical Society working on the move to their new building

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Historical Society hopes to have its new museum open December.

Scroll for more content...

Their former location on 6th Street in Terre Haute closed on June 1st.

Between now and opening day, crews will move artifacts and exhibits into the new location.

News 10 received an inside look at what is happening to prepare.

Crews are working to organize and pack items.

They're logging items so they can be found easily in storage.

This move offers an expanded space for families to be about to learn about local history.

Their new location is on Wabash Avenue, just east of 9th Street.