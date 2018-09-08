Motorcyclist dead after Saturday crash

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - One person is dead after a motorcycle versus truck-tractor crash.
Illinois State Police say is happened Friday afternoon after 1 p.m. Central Time. They say it took place 2 miles south of Montrose in Effingham County.
Officials say a motorcycle driven by 20-year-old Zachary Cohen of Highland Park, Illinois, lost control and slid into the path of the truck-tractor.
The truck-tractor was driven by 30-year-old Brandon Barnes of Mattoon, Illinois.
Officials say Cohen was pronounced dead at the scene. They say Barnes was taken to St. Anthony Hospital for treatment.
No charges were filed in the crash.
