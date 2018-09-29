Motorcycle ride kicks off Toys For Tots campaign

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Motorcycles revved up the start of a holiday campaign.

Saturday was the 3rd Annual Toys For Tots Ride at Cannonball Harley-Davidson.

Riders brought a new unwrapped toy as their entry fee.

The ride is the kick off to the Toys For Tots Drive.

That's where the Marine Corps collects toys to give to children in need for Christmas.

"Being a former Marine, Toys For Tots is always near and dear to my heart," said General Manager Bill Myers, "and so we got to discussing how we could, because the toys and money that are collected here stays in Vigo County, and again, it's a way of giving back to the community."

In Vigo County, the Toys For Tots Drive starts October 1st and runs through early December.

You can drop off new toys in the donation box at Cannonball Harley-Davidson until December 7th.