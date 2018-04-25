Motivational speaker makes a stop at Gibault

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A man wants local kids to know it's possible to turn their lives around.

Scroll for more content...

L.G. Wise is a motivational speaker and life coach for young people.

He visited Gibault in Terre Haute on Tuesday.

Gibault serves boys and girls dealing with troubling behavior, abuse, or other issues.

Wise talked about his personal story and making life changes for the better.

"Walking down the street one day..a rival drug family saw me. I was basically almost killed. I said no more, I can't be living this kind of lifestyle anymore," Wise said.

During his visit, Wise also brought a van full of new shoes for the kids.

A faith-based group in Nigeria helps make visits like this one possible.