Motions to dismiss filed in lawsuit involving Isaac Haas

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Two parties named in a lawsuit involving former Purdue basketball player Isaac Haas have filed motions to dismiss.

As we reported last month, Alyssa Chambers filed a suit accusing Haas of infecting her with an STD.

Madison Millsaps, a former partner of Haas, and Purdue University were also named in the suit.

Earlier this month, Purdue filed a motion to dismiss saying Chambers did not file a proper tort claim notice. The motion also says the university cannot legally release medical information and the initial lawsuit does not allege any breach of duty by Purdue.

Millsaps also filed a motion this month, saying a court in Indiana has no jurisdiction over her because she lives in Alabama.

According to online records, there are no hearings scheduled.