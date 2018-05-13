Mother honors sons life by giving out free flowers on mother's day

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Third Street in Terre Haute near Honey Creek Mall can be quite the busy intersection but instead of using it as a way to get a destination Jayna Sullivan used it as a place to remember her son.

“It’s my first mother’s day without my son and I really struggled with what I am going to do today. And there's no question what I wanted to do was to honor him and make other people happy," said Sullivan.

Garrett Sands was her son. Sands tragically lost his life earlier this year, he was only 17 years old.

His death not only shook his family but the community as well. That's why his mother decided to pay respects for her lost son in a different way.

Sullivan decided to hand out free flowers to drivers. She says it was one of Garrett’s favorite things to give her on mother’s day.

No donations or thanks needed. Just a simple kind gesture to keep her sons memory alive on mother’s day. Bringing joy to everyone with the help of her friends and family.

"the fact that my family and friends come out here and do things like this to support me on mother's day when they could be out with their families touches my heart so much," said Sullivan.

Though the pain of losing her son may last forever. In the simple act of giving a flower, she knows she is making a difference. Showing that there is still beauty in the world no matter how difficult times may be.

"I’m sure Garrett is up there with a big smile on his face saying go, mom, that's my mom," said Sullivan

The only thing they wanted in return for the flowers was for people to share their stories and memories of Garrett Sands on their Facebook page. You can find that link here.