Mother advocates for exploring options after son deals with rare heart condition

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A special little boy in the Wabash Valley has a rare heart condition. In fact, it's so rare there isn't even a name for it. News 10 sat down with 5-year-old Lane Wiggins and his mom Erica Stranahan.

Little Lane has a complicated heart. He was born with a heart defect that causes a hole in the wall between the heart's upper chambers.

That does have a name, it's called an atrial septal defect. In June, doctors planned to do surgery on Lane to patch the ASD. That's where things get unusual.

Stranahan says what was supposed to be a two-hour surgery turned into a five and a half hour surgery. Once doctors got into Lane's heart, they found a tube going from the right side of his heart to the left. The tube went over his aorta, the main artery of the body. The tube was causing blood to flow where it shouldn't.

Stranahan and her husband were forced to make a quick decision, whether to plug this tube or perform open heart surgery. Stranahan wanted to do research but was told by the doctor the condition was so rare, there was 'nothing to research'. That’s when they chose to go ahead and plug the tube with the medical device.

Stranahan says, "He was able to successfully plug it. The following day when Lane was still in the hospital I saw the x-rays, and that initially is when I was kind of taken aback because the device was huge."

Stranahan feels she wasn't properly warned of the complications the device used to plug the tube could cause her son. She's since discovered the device itself is only around 10 years old, and hasn't been studied much.

Stranahan is advocating for other parents to make sure they weigh all of their options in any decision they make for their child. She says to not be intimidated, and that it is perfectly okay to get a second, and third opinion.

Stranahan is working to see if the device really is Lane's best option. Lane will be going to Texas Children's Hospital next month. It's ranked number one in the country for cardiology and heart surgery.

As you can imagine, medical bills and expenses are stacking up for the family.

If you’d like to help Lane and his family, you can donate to their Go Fund Me, or buy a T-Shirt from this fundraiser.