Mother-Daughter team opens Terre Haute day spa

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting on Friday morning.
They were celebrating the new owner of an already well-known business.
Merle Norman Day Spa located in South Terre Haute had a grand opening celebration.
The store owners are Ashley and Laura Tucker.
The mother-daughter duo is from Terre Haute with experience in the beauty and spa industry.
Friends and families attended the ribbon cutting to show their support.
The Tuckers hope to add a local touch to their store, appealing to everyone.
They hope to make an impact on women's lives all over the Wabash Valley.