Mother-Daughter team opens Terre Haute day spa

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting on Friday morning.

Scroll for more content...

They were celebrating the new owner of an already well-known business.

Merle Norman Day Spa located in South Terre Haute had a grand opening celebration.

The store owners are Ashley and Laura Tucker.

The mother-daughter duo is from Terre Haute with experience in the beauty and spa industry.

Friends and families attended the ribbon cutting to show their support.

The Tuckers hope to add a local touch to their store, appealing to everyone.

They hope to make an impact on women's lives all over the Wabash Valley.