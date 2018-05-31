Most memorable moments for Vigo County schools

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - At the end of the day Thursday, summer break will officially begin for students in Vigo County.



On the last day of school, we're taking a look back at some of the most memorable moments.

For example, the school initiated plans to remodel the three high schools.

The graduation rate topped the state average.

Then, the community awarded two Vigo County teachers with Golden Apples!

Some students placed in an international racing competition, while others were recognized by the state for their academics.

But the year was also filled with some lows. Students at Terre Haute South Vigo High School unexpectedly lost one of their classmates. William Garrett Sands was killed at a house party in March.

Sunday's graduation will reflect both the highs and the lows of this school year.