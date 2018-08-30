Clear

Mosquitoes in Jasper County Test Positive for West Nile Virus

"We have been routinely testing mosquitoes since may and we test those just to see if there is any activity with the West Nile Virus in our county" Jasper County Health Department Administrator Deborah Riddle says.

Posted: Aug. 30, 2018 10:37 PM
Posted By: Brady Harp

JASPER COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - Jasper County Health Department officials say mosquitoes collected Wednesday have tested positive for the West Nile Virus.

They say it's important to not let your guard down against the insects all season long. During the Summer the Jasper County Health Department searches for mosquitoes carrying the virus.

Now they are calling for residents to take the necessary steps to protect themselves.

"What we do is we recommend people to still continue to do what they have been doing all Summer which is to protect themselves against the mosquito bites when your outside especially close to dusk and the mosquitoes are more active," Riddle says.

Officials say to always use bug spray and to wear long-sleeved clothing to protect your skin. They say finding mosquitoes carrying the virus isn't unusual for this region.

"Mosquitoes are found until later this was a little bit earlier than what we have found in the past but usually this time of year most counties in our area have found one mosquito that has tested positive" Riddle says.

To help the situation residents can guard their own property from mosquitoes by removing areas of standing water.

"If they have things like birdbaths, flowerpots, tires, anything that is collecting water just empty those out so that water doesn't stand stagnant because that's where they find to breed," Riddle says.

Officials say illness from the West Nile Virus normally occurs 3 to 14 days after being bitten. Symptoms include headaches, bodyaches, and fever.

