Mosquito samples in Vigo County test positive for West Nile Virus

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Two samples of mosquitoes have tested positive for West Nile Virus in Vigo County, according to the Vigo County Health Department.

A spokeswoman said the Health Department received notification about the positive tests from the Indiana State Department of Health.

While the Health Department is continuing to spray for mosquitoes, officials urge people to protect themselves and their families when outdoors with the following preventative measures:

• Avoid being outdoors when mosquitoes are active (late afternoon and dusk to dawn and early morning);

• Apply insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin, IR3535, oil of lemon eucalyptus or

para-menthane-diol, 2-undecanone to clothes and exposed skin;

• Install or repair screens on windows and doors to keep mosquitoes out of the home; and,

• When possible, wear pants and long sleeves, especially if walking in wooded or marshy areas.

People can help get rid of potential mosquito breeding grounds with a few simple steps:

• Discard old tires, tin cans, ceramic pots or other containers that can hold water;

• Repair failed septic systems;

• Drill holes in the bottom of recycling containers left outdoors;

• Keep grass cut short and shrubbery trimmed;

• Clean clogged roof gutters, particularly if leaves tend to plug up the drains;

• Flush ornamental fountains and birdbaths periodically; and,

• Aerate ornamental pools, or stock them with predatory fish.

Many people who have West Nile Virus do not show signs. People with more severe signs of the disease may experience swelling of the brain or the tissues that cover the brain and spinal cord. Signs may be high fever, headache, neck stiffness, muscle weakness, and being confused.

People who think they may have West Nile Virus should see their healthcare provider.