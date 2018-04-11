Morel mushroom hunting is close, but not here yet

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - When the weather warms up, people go outside to take part in a popular activity.

Morel mushroom hunting.

"They're delicious, and they're also easy to identify, The safest mushroom to identify based on a photograph alone."

Dr. Peter Coppinger is a biology professor at Rose Hulman.

When it comes to morels, he says you have to be careful.

"But the really good way of identifying a morel is if they're hollow on the inside. If you pick them off the ground and cut into them, they should be completely hollow from the base to the tip."

These are the safe ones to eat.

However, Coppinger says you need to watch out for false morels because they can be harmful.

"When you cut into it, unlike a morel that's hollow, a false morel will typically be solid or have cottony types of wispy webs inside of it."

But finding morels has been hard lately.

With the cold weather and back and forth temperatures, Coppinger says that makes them difficult to grow.

"The conditions that are really favorable for morels are a really good soaking rain, and when the ground gets above 50 degrees Fahrenheit for a couple of days."

But the good news is, with warmer weather in the forecast, Coppinger is optimistic.

"So...look this weekend!"

So if you make your way out to the woods, you just might be in luck.

