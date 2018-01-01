3 years later, police still looking for information on disappearance of Marina Boelter

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Another unsolved disappearance in Greene County still has police asking for your help.

Scroll for more content...

This case centers on Marina Boelter.

She disappeared on Dec. 31, 2014 and was last seen near the Bloomfield IGA.

News 10 spoke with Indiana State Police on Tuesday and investigators tell us there are no new leads in this case.

Marina was 18-years old when she was reported missing.

If you have any information on this case, call (812) 332-4411. Remember, all tips can remain anonymous.