More than 60 people forced from their homes in Brazil after fire at Meridian Towers

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - Today we could learn the name of the victim who died in an apartment complex fire in Brazil, Indiana.

It happened at the Meridian Towers complex around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. Two people were also injured in the fire.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Department tells News 10 the entire building, around 60 people, are still not able to return home as the fire is under investigation.

Those people are staying at local shelters, friends and families homes. The Brazil Housing Authority reports residents can return to their complex on Wednesday afternoon from 4 until 8 p.m. to retrieve personal items.

But they will not be able to return home until Sunday.

Crews say the fire started on the fourth floor of the building. A window is busted out where fire crews worked to put out the flames. Officials say most of the damage was contained to one room.

People who live at Meridian Towers tell us, they're just thankful to be alive.

The American Red Cross has an emergency shelter on standby for any resident of Meridian Towers that does not have a place to stay between now and Sunday. The American Red Cross can be reached at 888-684-1441.

News 10 will keep you updated when a cause is determined.