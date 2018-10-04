Clear

More than 250 people died taking selfies since 2011

Researchers believe the 259 selfie-related deaths that have been reported may be the tip of the iceberg. (CNN) Researchers believe the 259 selfie-related deaths that have been reported may be the tip of the iceberg. (CNN)

Researchers believe the 259 selfie-related deaths that have been reported may be the tip of the iceberg.

Posted: Oct. 4, 2018 11:46 AM
Updated: Oct. 4, 2018 12:58 PM
Posted By: CNN

CNN -- A new report says that 259 people have died taking selfies in a six-year period between 2011 and 2017.

Before your put tape over your front-facing camera for good, you should know this report from researchers in India includes global statistics.

More than half of those deaths occurred in India, but Russia, the U.S. and Pakistan round out the top four.

The leading cause of death was drowning from people getting hit by waves or falling out of boats while posing.

Other causes of death include getting hit by moving objects, falling from high places, and getting attacked while posing with dangerous animals.

The U.S. leads the world in people who accidentally shot themselves while posing with guns.

Even though more women take selfies overall, more men died in selfie-related incidents.

Researchers said the number of deaths could be much higher because they believe the role of selfies in deaths is almost definitely under-reported.

India has created several "no selfie zones" in dangerous areas.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 69°
Robinson
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 70°
Indianapolis
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 69°
Casey
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 68°
Brazil
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 69°
Marshall
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 69°
Rain continues, conditions cool.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Thursday Afternoon Weather

Image

Collect Park Old fashion Day, Sunday in Collett Park 12pm-5pm

Image

All you need to know for Thursday Morning

Image

Thursday: Rain, temperatures drop. High: 74° Afternoon: 67°

Image

Braves tennis

Image

Woman bikes 450 miles to support opioid addiction

Image

THS tennis regional champs

Image

West Vigo soccer

Image

Linton football players

Image

Muggy with a chance of overnight rain

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Money raised at charity game helps local kids

Image

Precious items saved after VFW closure

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide