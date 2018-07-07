Clear

More than 200 people ill from parasite in Del Monte vegetable tray recall

An outbreak of cyclosporiasis has sickened 212 people in four states since May, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday. Seven of those individuals have been hospitalized. (CNN Photo)

An outbreak of cyclosporiasis has sickened 212 people in four states since May, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday. Seven of those individuals have been hospitalized.

Posted: Jul. 7, 2018 10:05 AM
Posted By: Debra Goldschmidt, CNN

(CNN) -- An outbreak of cyclosporiasis has sickened 212 people in four states since May, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday. Seven of those individuals have been hospitalized.

Scroll for more content...

The outbreak is linked to Del Monte vegetable trays with fresh broccoli, cauliflower, celery sticks, carrots and dill dip. A recall of these 6-,12- and 28-ounce trays in clear, plastic clamshell packaging that contain these items was issued on June 15. The trays have a "Best if used by" date of June 17, 2018 and were sold at Kwik Trip, Kwik Star, Demond's, Sentry, Potash, Meehan's, Country Market, FoodMax Supermarket, and Peapod stores in Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana and Michigan.

Michigan, Iowa, Minnesota and Wisconsin have all reported illnesses. "The two cases from Michigan reportedly purchased the vegetable tray in Wisconsin and therefore Michigan is not impacted from this outbreak," a statement from the US Food and Drug Administration said.

Cyclosporiasis is an intestinal infection caused by the cyclospora parasite. People are infected by consuming food or water contaminated with the parasite. Federal, state and local health officials are working to identify which food item on the trays is the culprit and the source of the contamination.

Symptoms of cyclospora include diarrhea and frequent, sometimes explosive bowel movements, according to the CDC. Those who are infected may also experience loss of appetite, weight loss, stomach cramps or pain, nausea, gas and fatigue. Vomiting, headache, fever, body aches and flu-like symptoms can also occur.

The illness can last from a few days to a few months and patients may feel better but then get worse again. Patients can be treated with antibiotics.

The earliest reported symptoms in this outbreak began on May 14 and those who are ill range in age from 13 to 79 years old.

Warning in Texas
Separately, Texas health officials are investigating 56 reported cases of cyclospora infection since the beginning of May.

"DSHS [Department of State Health Services] is working with local health departments around the state and health departments in other states seeing an outbreak to gather information about the cases and determine whether there is a common source for the infections." the agency said in a statement.

Health care providers have been asked to test any patients with diarrhea that lasts more than a few days or those patients with diarrhea who are also experiencing fatigue and loss of appetite. "Health care providers should promptly report cases so that public health can investigate them and attempt to determine the source in order to head off future cases," the agency said and requested that individuals with symptoms should seek medical attention.

Cyclospora typically increases during warm summer months.

"Avoiding food or water that may have been contaminated with feces is the best way to prevent cyclosporiasis," the CDC advises consumers. With that in mind, the agency recommends washing hands, counter tops, dishes and kitchen utensils with hot soap and water. Washing fruits and vegetables under running water before eating and cooking them is also recommended, as is using a brush. While it may be difficult to wash off the microscopic parasite, the heat from cooking does kill it.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 81°
Robinson
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 82°
Zionsville
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 76°
Rockville
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 81°
Casey
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 81°
Brazil
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 81°
Marshall
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 81°
Sunshine and mild temperatures
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

News 10 Saturday Morning Weather

Image

Vincennes Food Truck ordinance

Image

The Casey Bookworm

Image

This is the Saturday we've been waiting for, Kevin has the forecast

Image

Summer fun in Casey

Image

First Friday honors armed forces

Image

Marshall Main Street event

Image

Serve the Valley

Image

New Christian school holds open house

Image

Fishing in dangerous weather

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

First meeting held on Foster Parent Bill of Rights

Image

Ohhhh wanna dance with somebody: council approves changes to ordinance

Image

Rubber ducks race down the Wabash to support Catholic Charities

${article.thumbnail.title}

I hope you dance... permit ordinance changes

Image

Growers talk tariffs, Farm Bill during Donnelly visit

Image

New CBD Oil Law takes effect July 1st

Image

"Families Belong Together" protest planned for Saturday

Image

Remembering Garrett Sands through simple acts of kindness

Image

Small business owner says online sales tax ruling levels playing field

Image

Local rescue in need of dirt, volunteers