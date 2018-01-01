More than 200 laws now in effect in Illinois

Illinois State Senator Dale Righter (R - Mattoon) provided to News 10 a list of 215 new or revised state laws that are now in effect with the arrival of 2018.

The General Assembly chose to extend the state's RICO Act (Illinois Street Gang and Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Law) by 5 years.

A new law prohibits any daycare that receives state funding or is licensed by the state to expell any child. However, it does put into place steps for what it calls "planned transitions" for children who exhibit poor behavior.

Another new law allows for EMS to transport a police dog injured in the line of duty to a veterinary clinic as long as no people are in need of transport.

We have a complete list of the new laws here.