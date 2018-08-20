Clear

More road closures at Lyford Y Monday

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Drivers will notice more roads are closed at the Lyford Y intersection, where U.S. 41 and S.R. 163 cross, on Monday. INDOT is beginning their second phase of the construction project at 9 a.m. forcing more road closures.

INDOT says drivers will not be able to travel north on U.S. 41 past the construction. Drivers traveling from the Mecca area won't be able to pass through the intersection on 41 either.

The only open lanes are a left turn on S.R. 163 and a right turn on U.S. 41 South.

Looking ahead to this weekend, the entire intersection will be shut down, according to INDOT.

The closure will last three days, beginning Saturday, August 25. It will impact all drivers on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

INDOT says drivers will use U.S. 36 and S.R. 63 as a detour to get back to U.S. 41.

When the intersection reopens, INDOT says a temporary signal will still maintain traffic but in the new T formation.

All turning lanes will be allowed and there will be no detours.

Construction is supposed to be finished by the end of September.

