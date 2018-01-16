More performers announced for 2018 Terre Haute Air Show

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Additional performers have been announced for the Terre Haute Air Show in August.

The Air Show, which is scheduled for Aug. 18 and 19, will be at the Terre Haute Regional Airport.

Additional performers include USAF Air Combat Command F-22 Raptor Tactical Demo. The F-22 is the USAF’s newest fighter.

The performance will include stealth, supercruise, maneuverability and integrated avionics. The Air Show will also include the reenactment of the attack on Pearl Harbor.

Civilian acts will include Indiana’s own Billy Werth, Matt Younkin, Greg Koontz and the Alabama Boys, and Jerry Kerby in the Wild Blues and the world class Patriot Parachute Team.

If you would like additional information or would like to purchase tickets, click here.