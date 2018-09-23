Clear

More mental exams for man accused of eating ex-girlfriend

A southern Indiana man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend and eating parts of her body will undergo more mental evaluations to determine whether he's competent to face trial.

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (AP) - A southern Indiana man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend and eating parts of her body will undergo more mental evaluations to determine whether he's competent to face trial.

Defense attorneys for Joseph Oberhansley say he remains suspicious and paranoid despite a Logansport State Hospital psychiatrist telling the Clark County judge in late July that his competency has been restored since he was committed there last year.

Oberhansley's lawyers say he "continues to express bizarre and irrational beliefs" when meeting with them and defense investigators.

Prosecutors allege Oberhansley broke into the Jeffersonville home of 46-year-old Tammy Jo Blanton in September 2014, and that he raped her, fatally stabbed her and ate parts of her body.

A competency hearing was set Friday for Nov. 16. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

