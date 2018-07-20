More land along Wabash River to be protected for wildlife and recreation

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - If you're an outdoor enthusiast, we have good news for you.

The amount of land permanently protected along the Wabash River has increased dramatically.

That land is protected for wildlife habitat and public recreation.

The Department of Natural Resources just acquired another 1,048 acres for the Healthy Rivers Initiative.

It's part of the Wabash River Project area south of Terre Haute.

The goal is to permanently protect a combined 70,000 acres of bottomland in the Wabash and Sugar Creek watersheds.

This new acquisition means they are half-way to their goal.