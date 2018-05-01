Clear

More human skeletal remains found in Putnam County

Indiana State Police say a search turned up more human skeletal remains in western Indiana after a mushroom hunter found possible remains last week.

Posted: Apr. 30, 2018 7:52 PM
Updated: Apr. 30, 2018 7:52 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

MORTON, Ind. (AP) — Indiana State Police say a search turned up more human skeletal remains in western Indiana after a mushroom hunter found possible remains last week.

Scroll for more content...

Police say the first remains were found Thursday in northwestern Putnam County near woods in the Van Bibber Lake area.

Detectives, the county coroner, and others returned to the site Sunday. Krista Latham, an associate professor of biology and Anthropology at University of Indianapolis, and four of her students participated in the search and found additional remains.

State police aren’t speculating about the identity of the person whose remains were found, but they say detectives are looking into the possibility that the remains could be linked to the disappearance of a person reported missing on Nov. 15, 2016.

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 79°
Robinson
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 79°
Zionsville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 78°
Rockville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 79°
Casey
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 79°
Brazil
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 79°
Marshall
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 79°
Chance of Wednesday Storms
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It