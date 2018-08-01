Moore to the Story: The Nostalgic Airbnb in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - There's something not quite normal about a building right at the corner of 17th and College in Terre Haute.

It gives the striking appearance to a vintage gas station. However, the pumps aren't real, and there's no petroleum under it all.

The owners, Betsy Wilkinson, and her husband say they saw the property and thought they could do something fun with it.

"We thought, you know what, we could make something out of this," Wilkinson said.

When they first saw it, it was a storage building, but they learned it was had a rich life as a gas station in the 1930s.

"For a while, we did all of our renovations undercover, because we wanted it to be a mystery until it was ready," Wilkinson said.

The unveiled the mystery in 2018. They call it St. Clair's. It's a tribute to the long-time gas company Sinclair. It has an even bigger surprise inside.

The former garage and storage center is now a place for folks to stay. Wilkinson and her husband rent it out on Airbnb and other services.

Inside, you'll find several retro items along with newer conveniences like internet and cable.

Wilkinson said it's a labor of love and she hopes others in the area will draw inspiration to revive the history of Terre Haute.

"Any one individual can see potential even if it's not its original function. By thinking outside of the box, we can as a community grow, as well as tap into our original roots," Wilkinson said.

If you'd like to check out the availability of St. Clair's you can visit Airbnb's website.