Moon Lite Theater announces opening date

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Movies will soon be on the big screen at a new drive-in theater in Terre Haute.

Owners of the Moon Lite Theater announced the opening date on social media.

The theater will open on Saturday, September 22. There will be a premiere double feature showing of Grease, followed by American Graffiti.

There will also be a car show Saturday from noon until 5:00 p.m.

The concession stand will open at 12:30 p.m.

Owners expect full capacity for the big debut. So, they've added encore showings of the movies on Sunday.

Regular admission prices will be $8.00 for age 13 and over, $4.00 for ages 6-12, and admission is free for kids age 5 and under.

The Property is in northern Terre Haute at 5048 N. Lafayette Avenue.